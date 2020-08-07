Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 week ago

One year later: Family separated during ICE raids, where are they now

While he's working six hours.

(baby starts to cry.)" a year ago today, hundreds of lives were changed as immigration customs and enforcement raided many chicken plants in forest, mississippi... it would be the largest raid the state has yet to see... some of those lives changed are miguel who you just heard from in an interview last year- and his family's... i spoke with he and his children about how they're doing today... (in spanish) of effort into working."

Arrested in ice raids, taking care of three children alone) on august 7th, 2019, ice raided and detained 680 people at several food processing plants... and two of them were miguel and his wife... you may remember his wife's story... cnn - "maria domingo garcia is a guatemalan mother of three young children, including a four-month-old baby who she hasn't been able to nurse in almost two weeks ever since agents arrested her..."

"our hope is that she was going to get out.

Now, i don't have anything else but to take care of my kids."

That is miguel today... he said they hoped she was going to get out... but now, there is nothing he can do but take care of his kids... i asked he and his oldest son, henry, what a normal day looks like today... "a normal day is when she was here.

We haven't had a normal day.

I have to get up early and get myself ready.

I have to do what she did when she was here."

"i have to do what he tells me to do / what he needs me to do."

Henry said these days... he has to do what his dad needs him to do... the soon-to-be fifth grader has taken on a lot of responsibilty and takes care of his little brother and sister... miguel said they talk to his wife everyday... i asked if they plan to reunite with her again soon... "i don't want her to return.

We already saw what suffering was."

"what is one thing that you want people to know about people like you and your coworkers who were taken away by the end of this interview, i asked miguel if coping with this asked miguel if coping with this trauma has gotten any easier... that's when he became emotional and shook his head no... still a head,