U.S. Sanctions Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam Over National Security Law
Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:56s - Published
The U.S. is imposing sanctions on 11 individuals, including Carrie Lam, over their role in helping facilitate the implementation of Hong Kong's new national security law.

