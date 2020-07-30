U.S. Sanctions Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam Over National Security Law
The U.S. is imposing sanctions on 11 individuals, including Carrie Lam, over their role in helping facilitate the implementation of Hong Kong's new national security law.
Hong Kong delays election by a yearHong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Friday postponed a Sept. 6 election for the city's legislature for a year because of a spike in novel coronavirus cases, dealing a blow to the pro-democracy opposition..
Joshua Wong vows to fight on after Hong Kong election disqualificationsProminent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong gave a statement to the press today (July 31) after being barred from running as a candidate in Hong Kong's upcoming election.
Eleven other pro-democracy..
Hong Kong blocks 12 democrats from electionHong Kong has disqualified a dozen pro-democracy candidates from running in a key election, citing reasons including collusion with foreign forces and opposition to the new China-imposed national..