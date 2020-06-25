Global  
 

August heatwave sees Britons flock to beach in Kent
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:41s - Published
August heatwave sees Britons flock to beach in Kent

August heatwave sees Britons flock to beach in Kent

A heatwave in August has seen Britons flock to beaches as temperatures almost reach 40 degrees Celcius on August 7.

Footage shows Minster on Sea's beach packed with locals and tourists.

