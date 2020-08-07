Covid vaccine: SII to manufacture 100 million doses for India & others | Oneindia News

Serum Institute of India to manufacture 100 million vaccine doses at Rs 225 per dose to India & other countries; At least 15 dead in Kerala landslide, search operations underway; Rhea Chakraborty appears before enforcement directorate in connection with financial irregularities related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death; Bihar officer says 'investigation was quarantined' after he is released and allowed to go home; In Italian marines case, Supreme Court seeks to hear victims' kin and orders compensation first and more news #CovidVaccine #Sushant #Kerala

Serum Institute of India (SII) on Friday said it has entered into a new partnership with...