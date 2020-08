'L1 & L2 salary cap levels playing field' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:45s - Published 7 minutes ago 'L1 & L2 salary cap levels playing field' Rochdale Chief Executive David Bottomley says a vote to impose salary caps on League One and League clubs is 'wonderful news' and is not as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this