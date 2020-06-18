Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stay safe during Arizona's monsoon season with these tips from Allstate
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 04:03s - Published
Stay safe during Arizona's monsoon season with these tips from Allstate

Stay safe during Arizona's monsoon season with these tips from Allstate

((SL Advertiser)) For more tips to protect your home and personal belongings, contact your local insurance agent and visit Allstate.com/blog

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Insurance_News

Insurance News Stay safe during Arizona's monsoon season with these tips from Allstate https://t.co/CqqAb5Xe1X https://t.co/XJpF2nmhmK 6 hours ago

SPersisted2020

ShePersisted2020 RT @Cleavon_MD: ⚠️dead at 25 When Bertha Esteban Diego and her husband from Mesa #Arizona were hospitalized for #COVID, their 2 y.o. moved… 8 hours ago

_Insurance_News

Insurance News Stay safe during Arizona's monsoon season with these tips from Allstate https://t.co/jmeUipjVrz https://t.co/dWrOKwRj5d 13 hours ago

MagicalRonin

MagicalRonin RT @TEPenergy: Arizona’s ferocious #monsoon storms can bring damaging winds and dangerous lightning that can cause power #outages. Just as… 2 days ago

mykmech

thetraveldiva1 @Allegiant is customer service during a pandemic is leaving customers stranded in a Arizona airport for over 24hrs… https://t.co/nEYV9g4350 6 days ago

Arizona_List

Arizona List RT @LKSforGilbert: News flash: It's time to vote! I'm running for Gilbert Mayor because we need experienced, courageous leadership during t… 6 days ago

sarah_guggs

Sarah Guggenheimer RT @RM_Patterson: .@hiral4congress is a former ER physician counseling Arizonans on how to stay safe during a pandemic. She also has a 5-to… 1 week ago

RM_Patterson

Robyn Patterson .@hiral4congress is a former ER physician counseling Arizonans on how to stay safe during a pandemic. She also has… https://t.co/0z8bJsvcLh 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Safety tips to beat the heat [Video]

Safety tips to beat the heat

Safety tips to beat the heat in triple digit temperatures

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:42Published
SRP: How to stay safe around downed power lines during Arizona monsoon storms [Video]

SRP: How to stay safe around downed power lines during Arizona monsoon storms

The monsoon has technically started in Arizona. SRP shares some tips that drivers need to remember if they come into contact with downed power lines.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:32Published