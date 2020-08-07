Maria Ressa On The Rise Of Autocrats; Trump's TikTok Executive Order | Digital Trends Live 8.7.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by journalist Maria Ressa and documentary director Ramona S.
Diaz to discuss how social media has enabled autocrats to grab power around the world; Tech Briefs and a recap of the top tech stories of the week -- Samsung Unpacked, the ongoing TikTok saga, and SpaceX returns its astronauts from ISS to Earth; In the news: President Trump signed an executive order banning U.S. companies from doing business with TikTok after 45 days; Apple has kept cloud gaming apps such as Microsoft's xCloud, Google Stadia, and now Facebook's gaming app out of the App Store; If you were a Google Plus member, you may be entitled to part of a class action settlement - how to get paid; SpaceX puts up another 57 Starlink satellites, all outfitted with visors to cut down on sun reflections; Softbank's Pepper robot may soon be telling people in Europe to put on a mask.