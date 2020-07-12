Gove: ‘Home sec is focused on protecting UK’s borders’

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove makes a statement to the Commons, laying out the Government's post-Brexit plan for MPs.Mr Gove said it will “herald changes and significant opportunities” which everyone will need to prepare for.He said the Government’s border operating model does not cover matters relating to the Northern Ireland protocol.
More than £700 million is to be spent on building new infrastructure, hiring staff and developing technology to ensure Britain’s border systems are fully operational when the UK leaves the EU at the end of the year.Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the major investment would ensure traders and the border industry are able to “manage the changes and seize the opportunities” when the transition period ends in December.
Priti Patel has confirmed a cross-Government task force has been formed to stop the exploitation of workers. It follows reports that staff in factories in Leicester are earning as little as £3 an hour. Minimum wage is £8.72 for people aged over 25. The factories also have unsafe conditions with no evidence of social distancing measures being taken.
A boat carrying migrants across the English Channel has been intercepted by the UK Border Force.
Health officials are warning Brits to take extra care as a heatwave grips parts of the country with temperatures potentially hitting above 37 degrees Celsius - making it one of the hottest days of the year, so far.
People about to head off on their holidays by travelling on the Eurostar from St Pancras have been asked whether they have any concerns about countries being added to the UK's quarantine list.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that she was "pretty furious" about the behaviour of some Aberdeen players. Aberdeen FC's game against St Johnstone on Saturday will not be going ahead after two players tested positive for Covid-19 and a further six were instructed to self-isolate after coming into close contact. All eight players had visited a bar in the city.
Rishi Sunak has said that he "sympathises with people's frustrations" at seeing migrant boats crossing the English Channel.