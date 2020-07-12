Gove: ‘Home sec is focused on protecting UK’s borders’

Senior minister Michael Gove has said that Priti Patel is “absolutely focused” on making sure that the UK’s borders are secure.

It comes after a number of small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel have been intercepted by the Border Force.

Report by Patelr.

