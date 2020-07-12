Global  
 

Gove: ‘Home sec is focused on protecting UK’s borders’
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Senior minister Michael Gove has said that Priti Patel is “absolutely focused” on making sure that the UK’s borders are secure.

It comes after a number of small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel have been intercepted by the Border Force.

Report by Patelr.

