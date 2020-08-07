Oakland A's Coach Ryan Christenson Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Gesture

Christenson, the team's bench coach, made an apparent "Nazi salute" after Oakland's 6-4 win over the Texas Rangers.

In released footage, the 46-year-old laughs after closer Liam Hendriks put his arm down.

Christenson then put his arm up again in a similar manner while laughing.

The former MLB player soon issued an apology, saying what he did was "unacceptable." Ryan Christenson, via statement Toronto Blue Jays radio play-by-play announcer Mike Wilner has called for baseball to ban Christenson.

Mike Wilner, via Twitter