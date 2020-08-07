Oakland A's Coach Ryan Christenson Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Gesture Christenson, the team's bench coach,
made an apparent "Nazi salute" after
Oakland's 6-4 win over the Texas Rangers.
In released footage, the 46-year-old laughs after closer Liam Hendriks
put his arm down.
Christenson then put his arm up again
in a similar manner while laughing.
The former MLB player soon
issued an apology, saying what
he did was "unacceptable." Ryan Christenson,
via statement Toronto Blue Jays radio play-by-play announcer
Mike Wilner has called for baseball to ban Christenson.
Mike Wilner,
via Twitter