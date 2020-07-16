Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Low-Carb, Low-Cost Peanut Butter Pie Recipe! (DIRTY, LAZY, KETO)
Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Low-Carb, Low-Cost Peanut Butter Pie Recipe! (DIRTY, LAZY, KETO)

Low-Carb, Low-Cost Peanut Butter Pie Recipe! (DIRTY, LAZY, KETO)

You can have a decadent dessert made with peanut butter, chocolate, cream cheese, and whipped cream and still lose weight?

YOU BETCHA!

At only 10g net carbs per serving – and with ingredients that cost only $1.22 – a mouthwatering slice of Penny Saver Peanut Butter Pie will fit into anyone's diet plan AND anyone's budget!

This is one of 100 easy, accessible, low-carb and low-cost treats author Stephanie Laska shares in her new book, The DIRTY, LAZY, KETO Dirt Cheap Cookbook.

While shopping at big box stores with these recipes in mind, Stephanie lost 140 pounds and has kept it off for 7 years and counting.

With The DIRTY, LAZY, KETO Dirt Cheap Cookbook, Stephanie will show you how to save money, save time, and save your waistline — without skimping on taste!

Https://bit.ly/30YcXzU

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cauliflower Mac ‘N' Cheese - The Ultimate Keto Diet Comfort Food [Video]

Cauliflower Mac ‘N' Cheese - The Ultimate Keto Diet Comfort Food

Thought your favorite comfort foods were off the menu when you started the keto diet? Think again! With this recipe for Cauliflower Mac ‘N' Cheese, you no longer have to miss that cheesy, homey..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 01:09Published
This No-Bake S'mores Pie Will Fill You With So Much Nostalgia For Your Childhood Summers [Video]

This No-Bake S'mores Pie Will Fill You With So Much Nostalgia For Your Childhood Summers

Remember when you were a kid and you spent a warm summer night around the fire (or a well-lit candle), roasted marshmallows, and assembled messy s'mores for the perfect snack? Well, we have a recipe..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 01:12Published