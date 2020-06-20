Kidde helps families keep pets safe from home fires



Related videos from verified sources Pets Can Cause Fires! // Safety Tips For Pet Owners // ShopKidde.com



Get a free pet safety window cling with any purchase at ShopKidde.com, an online store for fire safety supplies! Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 05:47 Published 3 days ago Firemen Rescue Dog from Fast-Spreading Fire



Occurred on July 17, 2020 / Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA Info from Licensor: "My neighbors left their ammunition in their car which was next to propane tanks. I'm not sure how the car was set on.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:58 Published 2 weeks ago Puppy Dog Begs for Pats



Occurred on June 18, 2020 / Brisbane, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: "I was at home with my three-year-old pet Corgi, Muffin, on the couch. I was giving her pats and she really enjoyed it,.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:42 Published on June 20, 2020