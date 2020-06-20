Kidde helps families keep pets safe from home fires

pawsr: The social network just for petsLearn more
Pets Can Cause Fires! // Safety Tips For Pet Owners // ShopKidde.comGet a free pet safety window cling with any purchase at ShopKidde.com, an online store for fire safety supplies!
Firemen Rescue Dog from Fast-Spreading FireOccurred on July 17, 2020 / Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA Info from Licensor: "My neighbors left their ammunition in their car which was next to propane tanks. I'm not sure how the car was set on..
Puppy Dog Begs for PatsOccurred on June 18, 2020 / Brisbane, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: "I was at home with my three-year-old pet Corgi, Muffin, on the couch. I was giving her pats and she really enjoyed it,..