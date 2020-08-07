New York Schools Allowed To Reopen For In-Person Classes This Fall, Gov. Cuomo Says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is slated to announce Friday whether the state’s public schools will...

Friday's announcement clears the way for schools to offer at least some days of in-person classes,...

Gregory Larson Bob Schneider, the Executive Director of @nyschoolboards , says many school districts in New York State are planning… https://t.co/zFhcWhDGKc 6 days ago

MAGA_AynNY Gov. Cuomo: Schools In Phase 4 Regions Allowed To Reopen Under Certain Conditions https://t.co/sMy013B6YR So the k… https://t.co/r4AdHitOqm 6 days ago

Steven A. Wright Its amazing that he has been allowed to Murder and Destroy New York. He could have been stopped and arrested any ti… https://t.co/7roWdAv48F 3 days ago

CBS New York #Breaking : Gov. Cuomo says New York schools allowed to reopen for some in-person learning this fall. https://t.co/8S6mRpXprp 30 minutes ago

Global Disaster News #BREAKING NEWS: Gov. Cuomo says New York schools will be allowed to reopen for some in-person learning this fall. 20 minutes ago

OlanikeJ RT @CBSNewYork : #Breaking : Gov. Cuomo says New York schools allowed to reopen for some in-person learning this fall. https://t.co/8S6mRpXprp 2 minutes ago