New York Schools Allowed To Reopen For In-Person Classes This Fall, Gov. Cuomo Says
Gov.
Andrew Cuomo says schools statewide can reopen for some in-person classes this fall.
He cited the state’s continued success fighting back the coronavirus pandemic.
NYC Parents Face Remote Learning Decision DeadlineGov. Andrew Cuomo announced that children will be allowed to return to classrooms statewide this fall. The announcement comes on the day of a crucial deadline for parents in New York City. CBS2's..
Cuomo: Schools can reopen this fallNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call Friday, saying the infection rate in the state is low enough to allow schools to reopen in the fall.
