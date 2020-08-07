Global  
 

New York Schools Allowed To Reopen For In-Person Classes This Fall, Gov. Cuomo Says
Gov.

Andrew Cuomo says schools statewide can reopen for some in-person classes this fall.

He cited the state’s continued success fighting back the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday's announcement clears the way for schools to offer at least some days of in-person classes,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is slated to announce Friday whether the state's public schools will...
NYC Parents Face Remote Learning Decision Deadline

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that children will be allowed to return to classrooms statewide this fall. The announcement comes on the day of a crucial deadline for parents in New York City.

Cuomo: Schools can reopen this fall

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call Friday, saying the infection rate in the state is low enough to allow schools to reopen in the fall.

"Canning Queen" teaches the art of canning at Lexington Coop

She may look like a regular person but Kathy Manley is actually the "Queen of Canning". She says "Nobody has ever called me that before, well maybe my family."

