Upper Manhattan Goes Dark Overnight; Con Ed Says Outage Unrelated To Storm
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Upper Manhattan Goes Dark Overnight; Con Ed Says Outage Unrelated To Storm

Upper Manhattan Goes Dark Overnight; Con Ed Says Outage Unrelated To Storm

New York City lights can often be seen from miles away, but for 30 minutes Friday morning, nearly half of Manhattan went dark.

CBS2's John DIas reports.

