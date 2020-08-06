Beirut blast: Distraught families await news of missing relatives Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:17s - Published 8 minutes ago Beirut blast: Distraught families await news of missing relatives Rescue teams continue to search for survivors in the rubble of Beirut's port, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon's capital, killing more than 150 people and wounding thousands. 0

