'Aberdeen players rightly full of regret' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:41s - Published 3 minutes ago 'Aberdeen players rightly full of regret' Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes speaks about the regret and remorse after their Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone was postponed after eight Dons players visited a bar and were told to self-isolate. 0

