Ties between Russia and Belarus cool ahead of presidential elections
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Moscow says Lukashenko and Putin expressed confidence that the situation will be settled as the arrest of 33 Russians in Belarus threatens to sour ties between the historic allies.

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Bloody clashes in Belarus after election [Video]

Bloody clashes in Belarus after election

At least one person died as Belarusian police clashed with protesters on Monday after the opposition accused President Alexander Lukashenko of rigging his re-election victory amid a chorus of criticism from Western leaders. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:53Published

Belarus election: Opposition leader Tikhanovskaya 'safe' in Lithuania

 Svetlana Tikhanovskaya leaves Belarus as protests continue over Sunday's disputed elections.
BBC News

Belarus: Five things you may not know about the country

 The country's election has put Belarus back into the headlines but what do you know about the country?
BBC News

Belarus election: Second night of clashes over disputed poll

 Riot police again fire rubber bullets to quash protests, as the first unrest casualty is confirmed.
BBC News

Protests erupt in Belarus after election results

 Thousands of people took to the streets across Belarus on Sunday night, after longtime authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth consecutive..
CBS News

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and since 2012

Putin claims Russia has developed a coronavirus vaccine

 Russian president says it's proven effective during tests, but skeptics note it hasn't gone through normal Phase 3 trials.
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Russia registers virus vaccine, Putin's daughter given it

 Russian President Vladimir Putin says that a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been..
New Zealand Herald

Putin pushes for more integration with Belarus after election unrest

 By Andrew Osborn and Tom Balmforth MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he wanted neighbouring Belarus to reactivate stalled plans for more..
WorldNews

There’s more to Saudi involvement in Syria than meets the eye

 Buried within the explosive accusations against Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, the most attention grabbing of which was that a mere two weeks..
WorldNews
Thousands rally against Putin for fifth Saturday in a row [Video]

Thousands rally against Putin for fifth Saturday in a row

The rallies in Khabarovsk, a city on the border with China, is a major show of defiance against Moscow's policies, observers say.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:10Published

Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

Russia’s Race for Virus Vaccine Raises Concerns in the West

 Russia boasts that it’s about to become the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, with mass vaccinations planned as early as October using shots that..
WorldNews

From Moscow to Chennai: Students recall journey of half-occupied flight chartered by Sonu Sood

 Just like many of his touching gestures in recent times, this time also, he outdid himself. Sonu Sood chartered a flight for 100 medical students from Moscow to..
DNA

State Dept. Traces Russian Disinformation Links

 A new government report avoids direct discussion of American election interference by Moscow, despite lawmakers’ call for more information.
NYTimes.com

Alexander Lukashenko Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian politician, current President of Belarus

Belarus: Lukashenko wins election marred by protests [Video]

Belarus: Lukashenko wins election marred by protests

Preliminary results give Belarusian leader a sixth term, while rights group reports one protester killed, 200 detained.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 05:38Published

Belarus’ ruler vows to quash opposition rallies after vote

 MINSK, Belarus — Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko warned Monday that the opposition protesters who challenge the official vote results..
WorldNews

Russians Russians East Slavic ethnic group

Russians ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in general election, says Raab [Video]

Russians ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in general election, says Raab

Leaked Government documents highlighted by Jeremy Corbyn during last year’s general election were almost certainly “amplified” online by “Russian actors”, the Government has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Russian church launches cathedral dedicated to armed forces [Video]

Russian church launches cathedral dedicated to armed forces

The monument is causing unease among many Russians, who say it shows more devotion to military leaders and not to religion.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:20Published
Tired Of Being Yelled At, Briefers Buried Russian Intel In Reports They Knew Trump Wouldn't Read [Video]

Tired Of Being Yelled At, Briefers Buried Russian Intel In Reports They Knew Trump Wouldn't Read

President Donald Trump has denied being briefed about Russians offering bounties to Taliban militants to kill US and coalition troops. But according to CNN, that claim is disputed by multiple people who briefed Trump, were present for briefings, and prepared the briefings. However, they say Trump's resistance to the information led his national security team to brief him verbally less often on Russia-related threats to the US.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

