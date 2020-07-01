Ties between Russia and Belarus cool ahead of presidential elections

|
|
Belarus Country in Eastern Europe
Bloody clashes in Belarus after election
Belarus election: Opposition leader Tikhanovskaya 'safe' in LithuaniaSvetlana Tikhanovskaya leaves Belarus as protests continue over Sunday's disputed elections.
Belarus: Five things you may not know about the countryThe country's election has put Belarus back into the headlines but what do you know about the country?
Belarus election: Second night of clashes over disputed pollRiot police again fire rubber bullets to quash protests, as the first unrest casualty is confirmed.
Protests erupt in Belarus after election resultsThousands of people took to the streets across Belarus on Sunday night, after longtime authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth consecutive..
Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and since 2012
Putin claims Russia has developed a coronavirus vaccineRussian president says it's proven effective during tests, but skeptics note it hasn't gone through normal Phase 3 trials.
Covid 19 coronavirus: Russia registers virus vaccine, Putin's daughter given itRussian President Vladimir Putin says that a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been..
Putin pushes for more integration with Belarus after election unrestBy Andrew Osborn and Tom Balmforth MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he wanted neighbouring Belarus to reactivate stalled plans for more..
There’s more to Saudi involvement in Syria than meets the eyeBuried within the explosive accusations against Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, the most attention grabbing of which was that a mere two weeks..
Thousands rally against Putin for fifth Saturday in a row
Moscow Capital of Russia
Russia’s Race for Virus Vaccine Raises Concerns in the WestRussia boasts that it’s about to become the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, with mass vaccinations planned as early as October using shots that..
From Moscow to Chennai: Students recall journey of half-occupied flight chartered by Sonu SoodJust like many of his touching gestures in recent times, this time also, he outdid himself. Sonu Sood chartered a flight for 100 medical students from Moscow to..
State Dept. Traces Russian Disinformation LinksA new government report avoids direct discussion of American election interference by Moscow, despite lawmakers’ call for more information.
Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian politician, current President of Belarus
Belarus: Lukashenko wins election marred by protests
Belarus’ ruler vows to quash opposition rallies after voteMINSK, Belarus — Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko warned Monday that the opposition protesters who challenge the official vote results..
Russians East Slavic ethnic group
Russians ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in general election, says Raab
Russian church launches cathedral dedicated to armed forces
Tired Of Being Yelled At, Briefers Buried Russian Intel In Reports They Knew Trump Wouldn't Read
