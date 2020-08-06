SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty leaves from ED office after interrogation

Rhea Chakraborty left from Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after questioning in Sushant SinghRajput's death case in Mumbai on August 07.

Rhea's statement was recorded by the agency.

She is also named in the FIR registered by CBI in Sushant Sing Rajput's death case.

Sushant's former business manager, Shruti Modi also left from the building after interrogated by ED.