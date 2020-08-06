SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty leaves from ED office after interrogation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it has allowed Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, quarantined here after arrival to oversee probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to return to his home state. Tiwari, Superintendent of Police of Central Patna, has been exempted from quarantine protocols and allowed to return to his home state, an official said. Tiwari said BMC officials had quarantined the investigation, not him. Tiwari had reached Mumbai on Sunday to oversee investigation into the FIR filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant death case. On his arrival in Mumbai, he was asked to remain in quarantine till August 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and was stamped as quarantined by the BMC.
Showik Chakraborty, brother of actress Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai on August 07. He is named in the FIR registered by CBI in Sushant Sing Rajput's death case. Rhea's statement is being recorded by the agency. Meanwhile, Sushant's former business manager is also being questioned at ED office.
Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on August 07. Rhea Chakraborty is also being questioned by the agency.
Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate this morning. The ED has filed a money laundering case in connection with the death of the popular actor. The ED filed the case after the late actor's father failed an FIR and alleged that several unexplained financial transactions had taken place from his son's bank account. The ED has also summoned for questioning Shruti Modi, who is Chakraborty's business manager, and Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani in connection with the money laundering probe. Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition in the apex court requesting that the case lodged by the Bihar police against her be transferred to the Mumbai police. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. Watch this video for all the details on the probe into the death of the actor.
