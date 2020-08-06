Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty leaves from ED office after interrogation
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:03s - Published
SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty leaves from ED office after interrogation

SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty leaves from ED office after interrogation

Rhea Chakraborty left from Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after questioning in Sushant SinghRajput's death case in Mumbai on August 07.

Rhea's statement was recorded by the agency.

She is also named in the FIR registered by CBI in Sushant Sing Rajput's death case.

Sushant's former business manager, Shruti Modi also left from the building after interrogated by ED.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rhea Chakraborty Rhea Chakraborty Indian actress and model

Daily Punch - Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED to record her statement [Video]

Daily Punch - Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED to record her statement

Daily Punch - Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED to record her statement

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:45Published
‘Quarantined investigation, not me’: Bihar officer probing Sushant’s death [Video]

‘Quarantined investigation, not me’: Bihar officer probing Sushant’s death

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it has allowed Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, quarantined here after arrival to oversee probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to return to his home state. Tiwari, Superintendent of Police of Central Patna, has been exempted from quarantine protocols and allowed to return to his home state, an official said. Tiwari said BMC officials had quarantined the investigation, not him. Tiwari had reached Mumbai on Sunday to oversee investigation into the FIR filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant death case. On his arrival in Mumbai, he was asked to remain in quarantine till August 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and was stamped as quarantined by the BMC.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:44Published
Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty's brother records statement at ED office [Video]

Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty's brother records statement at ED office

Showik Chakraborty, brother of actress Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai on August 07. He is named in the FIR registered by CBI in Sushant Sing Rajput's death case. Rhea's statement is being recorded by the agency. Meanwhile, Sushant's former business manager is also being questioned at ED office.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Enforcement Directorate Enforcement Directorate

Sushant Rajput death case: Shruti Modi arrives at ED office in Mumbai for interrogation [Video]

Sushant Rajput death case: Shruti Modi arrives at ED office in Mumbai for interrogation

Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on August 07. Rhea Chakraborty is also being questioned by the agency.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published
Sushant death case: Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED l Key details [Video]

Sushant death case: Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED l Key details

Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate this morning. The ED has filed a money laundering case in connection with the death of the popular actor. The ED filed the case after the late actor's father failed an FIR and alleged that several unexplained financial transactions had taken place from his son's bank account. The ED has also summoned for questioning Shruti Modi, who is Chakraborty's business manager, and Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani in connection with the money laundering probe. Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition in the apex court requesting that the case lodged by the Bihar police against her be transferred to the Mumbai police. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. Watch this video for all the details on the probe into the death of the actor.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:03Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

How a Mumbai slum successfully combated coronavirus as cases soar across India

 The international community is praising the coronavirus response in Asia's largest slum even as new threats loom. Health officials in Mumbai, India focused on..
CBS News

Dawood, other terrorists continue to enjoy 'patronage' in a neighbouring country: India to UNSC

 India has told the UN Security Council that Dawood Ibrahim, who perpetrated the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, and other UN-designated terrorists “unsurprisingly"..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Aditya Roy Kapur spotted in Mumbai [Video]

Watch: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Aditya Roy Kapur spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Friday. Celebrities stepped out taking necessary precautions and wearing masks. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted. Varun and Kiara were seen together at the old Dharma Productions office. Aditya was seen at R Balki’s office while Riddhima was seen stepping out of a salon. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:22Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

SSR case: Rhea leaves ED office after 8 hours

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated a money-laundering probe based on the Patna Police's...
IndiaTimes - Published

SSR's case: CBI registers FIR against Rhea

After the CBI received a request from the Central government to probe the death of Bollywood actor...
IndiaTimes - Published

Shekhar on missing pages from SSR's diary

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe has been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

iVikram_IND

विक्रम अग्रहरि RT @OpIndia_com: The affidavit also alleged that the transfer petition filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of criminal conspi… 23 seconds ago

OpIndia_com

OpIndia.com The affidavit also alleged that the transfer petition filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of criminal… https://t.co/3oifEOTTns 2 minutes ago

anil2653

🇮🇳🕉️Anil Sharma 🇮🇳🕉️ RT @ANI: CBI registers FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti… 3 minutes ago

Sophie45452407

Yusuf iOsysTech Centre Moves SC in Patna vs Mumbai Fight, Impleads Itself in Rhea Chakraborty’s Petition Centre moved an impleadmen… https://t.co/M6hirr8VOR 4 minutes ago

BharatSharma_

🇮🇳 Bharat 🇮🇳 RT @PTI_News: Centre moves SC, seeks to make itself a party to actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea in Sushant Singh Rajput death case 5 minutes ago

Zoryaa

Ujjawal Sharma RT @republic: Sushant death case: Rhea Chakraborty leaves ED office; personal bodyguard present https://t.co/sNVuALOuim 6 minutes ago

Showbiz_IT

India Today Showbiz RT @IndiaToday: #SushantSinghRajput death case: #SupremeCourt to hear #RheaChakraborty's plea on August 11 https://t.co/Yry5JfsqgH 11 minutes ago

anil2653

🇮🇳🕉️Anil Sharma 🇮🇳🕉️ RT @ippatel: CBI registers FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shr… 11 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid vaccine: SII to manufacture 100 million doses for India & others | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid vaccine: SII to manufacture 100 million doses for India & others | Oneindia News

Serum Institute of India to manufacture 100 million vaccine doses at Rs 225 per dose to India & other countries; At least 15 dead in Kerala landslide, search operations underway; Rhea Chakraborty..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:06Published
'If Rhea is innocent, she shouldn't run away': Sushant Rajput's Relative [Video]

'If Rhea is innocent, she shouldn't run away': Sushant Rajput's Relative

BJP MLA and a relative of Sushant Singh Rajput, Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo on Rhea Chakraborty's stand in Sushant's death case probe stated that if actress is innocent, she shouldn't run away from the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published
Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case|Oneindia [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case|Oneindia

India's coronavirus cases soared past 20 lakh after a record surge of 62,538 new patients in the last 24 hours. It took three weeks for the country's Covid count to double, the tally had crossed 10..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:45Published