Air India plane skids during landing at Kozhikode airport
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:08s - Published
An Air India Express plane carrying 184 passengers including 10 infants, which was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45 pm today.

Air India Express said that there were six crew members on board including two pilots.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Air India Express flight carrying 191 people skids off the runway in the southern city of Calicut.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:40Published

Live Updates: 14 including pilot dead, 123 injured in Kozhikode plane crash

 Fourteen people including the pilot of the aircraft were killed while 123 when injured when an Air India Express plane skidded off the runway at Karipur airport..
DNA
An Air India Express aircraft, with over 180 people on board, skidded off runway at Kozhikode on Friday evening. The pilot was reported dead, several others were suspected to be injured, after preliminary reports. The flight was about to land when the accident happened and the plane overshot the runway. The aircraft broke into several pieces. The incident was reported amid heavy rainfall in the area around 7.40 pm. The plane allegedly fell into a 30 feet deep gorge, while trying to land at the Karirpur Airport in Kozhikode. Rescue operations at the airport are underway. More details are awaited.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 00:59Published

People must not pay more fares when booking tickets via travel agents on Vande Bharat flights: Govt

 Passengers booking tickets through travel agents on international flights operating under the Vande Bharat Mission must not pay more than the fares mentioned on..
IndiaTimes
Vande Bharat Mission: 1197 flights scheduled so far in phase 4, says MEA [Video]

Vande Bharat Mission: 1197 flights scheduled so far in phase 4, says MEA

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 23, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava informed about 4th phase of Vande Bharat Mission. He said, "In phase 4 of Vande Bharat Mission, 1197 flights have been scheduled so far, including 945 international flights and 252 feeder flights. These flights are operated by Air India group, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir." "They covered 29 countries. They will be reaching 34 airports in India," MEA spokesperson added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published

Air India Express plane crash-lands with nearly 200 onboard after Dubai-Calicut flight — reports

 An Air India Express plane from Dubai has crashed on landing at Calicut airport in India's Kerala region, officials told local media.
Independent

Iran Executes Man Convicted for Killing Guards Soldier in 2017 Unrest

 DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Authorities on Wednesday executed an Iranian for killing an elite soldier during...
WorldNews

Over 100 killed in Beirut blasts as huge explosions rock Lebanon capital

 Dubai: Lebanese rescue workers dug through the rubble looking for survivors of a powerful warehouse explosion that shook the capital Beirut, killing 100 people..
WorldNews

Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India [Video]

Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India

From suspension of international flights getting extended to European Union booking potential vaccine doses, here are the top updates on coronavirus. India extended the suspension of commercial international flights till August end. Restrictions, however, won’t apply to cargo and flights specifically pproved by the DGCA. Delhi L-G Anil Baijal overruled AAP government’s decision to re-open hotels and weekly bazaars on a trial basis under Unlock 3. LG’s office said the pandemic situation in the capital continues to be fragile and the threat is far from over. Meanwhile, the European Union has booke d300 million doses of potential Sanofi vaccine for coronavirus. All 27 member countries can buy the vaccine once it is approved. India recorded its highest single day spike with over 55,000 cases in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data. India breached the 16 lakh cases mark in just two days after reaching the 15 lakh cases mark. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:09Published

