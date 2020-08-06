Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop Star-Studded ‘WAP’ Music Video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop Star-Studded ‘WAP’ Music Video On Thursday, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped their new collaborative song and music video, “WAP.” The music video, which follows Cardi and Megan as they travel through a number of surreal scenes, also features a number of celebrities.

Kylie Jenner makes a brief cameo in a cheetah print outfit.

Normani, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Rosalía and Mulatto also make an appearance.

Cardi explained her choice to include “a lot of different females” in an interview on Apple Music’s New Music Daily.

Cardi B, via 'ET' She also praised Rose, Sukihana and Mulatto, saying she thinks they are “going to go mainstream.” Cardi B, via 'ET'