Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop
Star-Studded ‘WAP’ Music Video On Thursday, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped their new collaborative song and music video, “WAP.” The music video, which follows Cardi and Megan as
they travel through a number of surreal scenes,
also features a number of celebrities.
Kylie Jenner makes a brief cameo
in a cheetah print outfit.
Normani, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Rosalía
and Mulatto also make an appearance.
Cardi explained her choice to include
“a lot of different females” in an interview
on Apple Music’s New Music Daily.
Cardi B, via
'ET' She also praised Rose, Sukihana and Mulatto,
saying she thinks they are “going to go mainstream.” Cardi B, via
'ET'