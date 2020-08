Brunson sworn in as acting police chief

Micnael Brunson was sworn in as acting police chief the day after the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission demoted Alfonso Morales.

THE CEREMONYWRAPPED UP LESS THAN AN HOURAGO AND NOW, HE'S BACK TOWORK... TRYING TO SETTLE IN TOSHORTLY AFTER THE SWEARING IN,THE ACTING CHIEF, SAID HIS TOPPRIORITY IS BRIDGING THE GAPBETWEEN THE DEPARTMENT AND THECOMMUNITY.

HE WAS AS SHOCKEDAS ANYONE BY THE DEVELOPMENTS...Acting Milwaukee Police ChiefMichael Brunson "This wasdefinitely a surprise to mebut I know as a city andagency we have to move forwardfor the citizens ofMilwaukee."THIS NEWS COMES ON THE HEELSOF THE FIRE AND POLICECOMMISSION VOTING TO DEMOTENOW-FORMER CHIEF, ALFONSOMORALES, TO CAPTAIN.

MAYOR TOMBARRETT SAYS HE WILL SUPPORTHIS NEW CHIEF... BUT HASQUESTIONS ABOUT HOW THEPROCESS TO DEMOTE MORALES LASTNIGHT.Mayor Tom Barrett "There'sseveral issues here.

Theprocess.

I was not happy withthe process.

I think the Fireand Police Commission and Ifeel he deserved a chance torespond to those."TONIGHT, WE'RE TAKING A LOOKAT WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE NEW TOPCOP... AND WHAT PLANS HE HASFOR HIS FIRST DAY ON THE JOB.REPORTINLIVE AT CITY HALL, TONYATKINS, TMJ4 NEWS.