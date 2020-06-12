Global  
 

Eurovision Song Contest set for US version in 2021
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Eurovision Song Contest will travel to the USA in 2021, with The AmericanSong Contest set to feature competitors from 50 states.

The contest has beenheld every year since 1956, but coronavirus forced its cancellation in 2020.

Eurovision Song Contest Annual song competition held among member countries of the European Broadcasting Union

