Preston latest area to face local lockdown measures
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Preston latest area to face local lockdown measures

Preston latest area to face local lockdown measures

Households in Preston will be banned from mixing indoors or in gardens frommidnight, while restrictions already imposed on other areas will remain inplace.

