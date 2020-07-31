Preston latest area to face local lockdown measures
Households in Preston will be banned from mixing indoors or in gardens frommidnight, while restrictions already imposed on other areas will remain inplace.
Preston on verge of lockdownPreston is on the verge of lockdown after a rise in Covid-19 cases wererecorded in the city. Lancashire's director for public health expects rulessimilar to Greater Manchester's to come into effect...
Starmer backs latest lockdown but says lessons must be learnLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the government’s new lockdown measures in northern England but says the communication has been very poor and that ministers must learn from these mistakes...
Boris Johnson on Covid lockdown measures in northern EnglandThe Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out the reasons behind the latest lockdown restrictions to be introduced across large parts of northern England – during a press conference in Downing Street..