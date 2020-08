Hasbro Removing Trolls Doll From Stores; Petition Says Button Is Inappropriately Placed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:39s - Published 4 minutes ago Hasbro Removing Trolls Doll From Stores; Petition Says Button Is Inappropriately Placed Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based Hasbro says it is pulling a Trolls doll from store shelves after a petition with over 250,000 signatures accused the toymaker of promoting child abuse by placing a button on the doll's "private area under her skirt." Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this