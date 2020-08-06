Global  
 

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative for COVID-19 hours after first test was positive
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative for COVID-19 hours after first test was positive

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative for COVID-19 hours after first test was positive

Governor Mike DeWine’s office has announced that the second test administered to him for COVID-19 has come back negative.

Ohio Gov. DeWine tests negative for COVID-19 hours after testing positive

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday just hours after testing positive...
The Latest: Ohio governor says 2nd virus test is negative

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is tweeting that has tested negative for a coronavirus...
'We're going to keep pushing': DeWine addresses Ohioans after testing positive for Covid-19

Hours after testing positive for Covid-19, Gov. Mike DeWine told Ohioans he plans to continue...
DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday after testing positive earlier in the day before he was to meet with President Donald Trump, according to a statement from his office.

"Why did Gov. Mike DeWine test negative after taking a second test?

"Why did Gov. Mike DeWine test negative after taking a second test?

"Why did Gov. Mike DeWine test negative after taking a second test?

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Republican Governor was tested as a precaution prior to a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday.

