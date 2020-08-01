Cloth Face Coverings
Slow Coronavirus Spread,
Evidence Shows The director of the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said
that the virus could be contained in two
months if all Americans wore masks.
Dr. Robert Redfield, via statement Redfield added that
masks are most effective
when “used universally
within a community setting.” The director said that hand-washing
and social distancing also play major roles in
getting the coronavirus under control.
Reports by Massachusetts General Hospital and
the CDC found that masks led to lower positivity
rates in settings where COVID-19 was present.