Cloth Face Coverings Slow Coronavirus Spread, Evidence Shows

Cloth Face Coverings Slow Coronavirus Spread, Evidence Shows The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that the virus could be contained in two months if all Americans wore masks.

Dr. Robert Redfield, via statement Redfield added that masks are most effective when “used universally within a community setting.” The director said that hand-washing and social distancing also play major roles in getting the coronavirus under control.

Reports by Massachusetts General Hospital and the CDC found that masks led to lower positivity rates in settings where COVID-19 was present.