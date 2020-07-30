International Cat Day: Larry poses for photo shoot in Downing Street

|
Advertisement
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
London Capital of the United Kingdom
London MP calls for a boycott of Unilever over treatment of Kenyan farmers
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
London lions beat the heat with icy meat-pops
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59Published
Arsenal close to signing Chelsea's Willian - media reports
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:06Published
Coroner issues ruling on why "Love Island" host killed herselfCaroline Flack was found dead at her London apartment weeks before she was due to stand trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.
CBS News
Downing Street Street in London, England
Dominic Cummings lockdown trip 'witnesses' complain to police watchdog about investigationDowning Street urged to prove evidence of Johnson adviser's whereabouts after new Durham sightings reported
Independent
The PM thought the worst would now be over. But normal looks a long way offThe beginning of August was supposed to mark a psychological turning point – when the British people could begin to believe that their lives were returning to..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson on Covid lockdown measures in northern England
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:47Published
'We're angry': Hundreds of NHS staff march on Downing Street to demand pay rise'We've been let down by our government... It feels like a kick in the teeth,' say nurses at protest
Independent
International Cat Day celebration which takes place on 8 August, every year
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this