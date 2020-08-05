Mumbai storm brings devastation with trees blown onto road

This was the scene of devastation in Mumbai, India, this morning (Aug 7) after storms battered the city.

Several trees were blown over on the residential road amid driving rain and gusts of up to 100 km/h.

The monsoon storm wreaked havoc, blowing over tree which damaged cars and causing power outages.

Yesterday morning (Aug 6) palm tree was flung back-and-forth like it was possessed as a terrified family watched from their balcony.

The huge tree was tossed around as driving monsoon rain and gusts of up to 100 km/h battered the city causing flash floods and widespread damage.

Footage shows the 40ft tall tree being blown around as terrified Kerman Lalkaka and partner Chanandler watched on their white balcony.

They said the scene showed ''nature's fury'' as the storm wreaked havoc across the city with incessant rain and winds disrupting rail and road traffic.

Mumbai was hit with heavy rains for two consecutive days causing flash floods across the region.

Winds of up to 100km/h uprooted trees, damaged cranes and tore down hoardings and awnings.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement: ''Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall (1-2 cm/hour) during next 3-4 hours accompanied with strong winds reaching 60-70 k/mph occasionally gusting to 80 kmph.

During next 3-4 hours.

Possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas.''