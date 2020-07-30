Reporter Update: PIAA Meeting About How To Proceed With Fall Sports
KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the latest on a PIAA meeting scheduled for today on how they will proceed with fall school sports.
Reporter Update: WPIAL Executive Director Responds To Gov. Wolf's Recent Comments About School SportsGov. Tom Wolf says he has a hard time seeing online-only schools having in-person contact sports in the fall. KDKA's Lindsay Ward talks to the WPIAL executive director about the governor's recent..
PIAA Is Moving Forward With Plans To Bring Back High School Sports This FallPennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Associate Executive Director Melissa Mertz speaks more on the plans to bring back sports.
PIAA Approves Resuming SportsThe PIAA is moving forward with fall sports as scheduled.