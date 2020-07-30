Global  
 

Reporter Update: PIAA Meeting About How To Proceed With Fall Sports
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Reporter Update: PIAA Meeting About How To Proceed With Fall Sports

Reporter Update: PIAA Meeting About How To Proceed With Fall Sports

KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the latest on a PIAA meeting scheduled for today on how they will proceed with fall school sports.

Reporter Update: WPIAL Executive Director Responds To Gov. Wolf's Recent Comments About School Sports [Video]

Reporter Update: WPIAL Executive Director Responds To Gov. Wolf's Recent Comments About School Sports

Gov. Tom Wolf says he has a hard time seeing online-only schools having in-person contact sports in the fall. KDKA's Lindsay Ward talks to the WPIAL executive director about the governor's recent..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:48Published
PIAA Is Moving Forward With Plans To Bring Back High School Sports This Fall [Video]

PIAA Is Moving Forward With Plans To Bring Back High School Sports This Fall

Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Associate Executive Director Melissa Mertz speaks more on the plans to bring back sports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 04:28Published
PIAA Approves Resuming Sports [Video]

PIAA Approves Resuming Sports

The PIAA is moving forward with fall sports as scheduled.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24Published