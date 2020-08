Why This Is The Worst Time To Buy A New Phone

IPhone 12 expected to launch in the fall.

Business Insider reports that this is the worst time to purchase a new iPhone.

Insider said buyers should wait for the newest model that's expected to come with 5G support and the latest Apple processor.

Some consumers don't care about having the latest iPhone.

Apple typically discounts certain older models when introducing new ones.

Consumers in need of a cheaper iPhone can pick up an iPhone SE for $399.