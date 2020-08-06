After Cameron Diaz Quit

Cameron Diaz encouraged Robbie Williams to reunite with Ayda Field following splitRobbie Williams has revealed Cameron Diaz made his realise Ayda Field was who he wanted to marry, after the Hollywood actress insisted to him his relationship didn't sound like it was "over" when he..
Cameron Diaz Credits Gwyneth Paltrow For The Reason She Became A MotherCameron Diaz sits down for an episode of "In Goop Health: The Sessions" and opens up to Gwyneth Paltrow about becoming a mom at 47 and says she feels at peace after walking away from her movie career.
Cameron Diaz found 'peace' when she quit actingCameron Diaz has opened up about her decision to bow out of acting and how she instantly felt at ease.