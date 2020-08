Waitress Claims Ellen Tried To Get Her Fired

A comedian and former waitress claims Ellen Degeneres tried to get her fired.

Dozens of staff on The Ellen DeGeneres Show claimed that racism, bullying and sexual harassment was rife at its Hollywood studio.

In 2014 Chris Farah 2014 waited on Ellen and her wife Portia.

A week later Ellen emailed the restaurant owner complaining that Farah's nail polish was chipped.