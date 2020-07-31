Global  
 

Over 60 NFL Players Opt out of 2020 Season Over COVID-19 Concerns The NFL’s August 6 deadline to withdraw from the 2020 season has officially passed.

According to CNN, 66 out of 2,880 players have chosen to opt out.

Among those who opted out are practicing doctor Laurent Duvernay-Tardif of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Duvernay-Tardif, who was on the frontline during the offseason, said he now has a “different perspective" of the pandemic.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, via CNN The New England Patriots have taken the biggest hit with eight players, including starters Dont’a Hightower and Patrick Chung, opting out.

Those who voluntarily opted out will receive a $150,000 salary advance, a delay in contract until 2021 and continued health insurance.

Players who opted out due to having a high-risk condition will receive a $350,000 stipend, a credited season and its benefits and continued health insurance.

