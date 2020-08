Construction on the new Cold Point facility in Rome has resumed after stopping for a period of time during the pandemic.

Foot structure are up....in rome.

Henry street is the future home of the new cold point corporation.

The company makes air conditioning and heat pump units.

Construction was shut down briefly in the pandemic... the project is expected to be complete by the end of this year...or early next year.

Cold point's current location is on success drive.

