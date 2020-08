damnpamfromNAMM🌹✊💥💥💥✊🌹 RT @latimes: BREAKING: Former Angels employee Eric Kay has been charged by federal authorities in Texas with distributing fentanyl in conne… 4 seconds ago

Twatter is dumb RT @WSJ: Eric Kay, the former communications director for the Los Angeles Angels, has been charged with giving Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs… 5 seconds ago

VP of Wu Tang Financial RT @BNightengale: Former #Angels employee Eric Kay charged with distributing fentanyl in connection with Tyler Skaggs' death https://t.co/X… 14 seconds ago

Shanna Hanna RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Former Angels employee Eric Kay has been charged by federal authorities in Texas with distributing fentanyl in c… 18 seconds ago

Sewell Chan RT @nathanfenno: BREAKING: Former Angels employee Eric Kay has been charged by federal authorities in Texas with distributing fentanyl in c… 19 seconds ago

JE$S RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Former Angels employee charged in connection with fatal overdose of #Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs https://t.co/B3uQFwPCE6 26 seconds ago

Juannnn RT @JeffFletcherOCR: Former #Angels employee Eric Kay has been charged with possession and intent to distribute fentanyl, the drug found in… 32 seconds ago