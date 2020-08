#ALittleLight from Lynn Whitfield Video Credit: OWN - Affiliate - Duration: 00:25s - Published 2 minutes ago #ALittleLight from Lynn Whitfield Legendary actress and Greenleaf star Lynn Whitfield encourages us all to walk in love and light during these challenging times. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend -Hi family,my OWN family.I just wanted to reach out and sayin this challenging time,we're gonna get through it together.So walk in wisdom,peace, and keep spreading light,and maybe if we're quiet,we might hear God's voice.I love you so much,you take care of yourself.[Muah]





