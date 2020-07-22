Latest Figures Show 10,000 Californians Dead Of Coronavirus Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:02s - Published 2 minutes ago Latest Figures Show 10,000 Californians Dead Of Coronavirus California has surpassed 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus, making it the U.S. state with the third-highest number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. 0

