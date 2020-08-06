14 dead, 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash

At least 14 people on Air India Express died, 123 got injured and 15 received serious injuries, said Malappuram SP to ANI after aircraft coming from Dubai skidded off runway at Kozhikode airport.

"We must remember that it is a tabletop runway at Kozhikode.

There seems to have been injuries among all the passengers and some of them are unconscious.

An NDRF team has been rushed to the spot and should be reaching any time there to join search andrescue operation," said NDRF DG SN Pradhan.