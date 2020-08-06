14 dead, 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash

An Air India Express plane carrying 184 passengers including 10 infants, which was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45 pm today. Air India Express said that there were six crew members on board including two pilots. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.
Heavy downpour continued in Kerala. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued 'Red alert' and extremely heavy rainfall warning for Wayanad and Kozhikode districts on August 06. Intense rainfall and strong winds continued in Wayanad. Aluminum sheet roofing of a house blown away due to strong winds in Wayanad. Due to continuous downpour, flood-like situation emerged in Kozhikode district and normal lives affected due to it. Landslide also occurred in Mallapuram due to heavy rainfall.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and volunteers made a temporary bridge to rescue stranded people in Kerala's Meppadi. The video got viral on social media. Several parts of Kerala have been witnessing downpour.
The death toll rose to 15 in landslide which took place at Rajamala, Idukki district of Kerala on August 07. At least 57 people are still missing. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to kin of the deceased. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is in action at the incident spot. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alert for heavy rainfall for various districts in Kerala.