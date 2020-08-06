Global  
 

14 dead, 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash
At least 14 people on Air India Express died, 123 got injured and 15 received serious injuries, said Malappuram SP to ANI after aircraft coming from Dubai skidded off runway at Kozhikode airport.

"We must remember that it is a tabletop runway at Kozhikode.

There seems to have been injuries among all the passengers and some of them are unconscious.

An NDRF team has been rushed to the spot and should be reaching any time there to join search andrescue operation," said NDRF DG SN Pradhan.

An Air India Express plane carrying 184 passengers including 10 infants, which was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45 pm today. Air India Express said that there were six crew members on board including two pilots. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

An Air India Express flight with 190 people on board has skidded off a runwayand split in two while landing in heavy rain in southern India.

Heavy downpour continued in Kerala. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued 'Red alert' and extremely heavy rainfall warning for Wayanad and Kozhikode districts on August 06. Intense rainfall and strong winds continued in Wayanad. Aluminum sheet roofing of a house blown away due to strong winds in Wayanad. Due to continuous downpour, flood-like situation emerged in Kozhikode district and normal lives affected due to it. Landslide also occurred in Mallapuram due to heavy rainfall.

