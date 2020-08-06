Global  
 

One News Page

Jason Derulo reacts to Trump's proposal to ban TikTok
Jason Derulo reacts to Trump's proposal to ban TikTok

Jason Derulo reacts to Trump's proposal to ban TikTok

Jason Derulo, who boasts over 30 million followers on TikTok, does not think President Donald Trump's proposal to ban the social media app will actually pass.

