|
|
|
|
Sabrina Carpenter and Liza Koshy talk hitting it off on set of new Netflix hit 'Work It'
|
Video Credit: ITK Celebrity Interviews - Duration: 29:11s - Published
Sabrina Carpenter and Liza Koshy talk hitting it off on set of new Netflix hit 'Work It'
In The Know's Gibson Johns interviews "Work It" co-stars Sabrina Carpenter and Liza Koshy about their new Netflix film and how their versatile careers inspire one another.
Watch the full interview here!
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Drew Ray Tanner, who intrigued fans as a Southside Serpent, is now starring in the most anticipated...
Earn The Necklace - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
'Work It' Cast Detail New Dance Drama
Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, Jordan Fisher, and Keiynan Lonsdale detail their new Netflix dance drama "Work It", admitting filming the movie was one of the best summers they've ever had.
Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:11Published
|
Work It Movie Clip - Big Freedia Dance
Work It Movie Clip - Big Freedia Dance - Plot synopsis: An awkward 18-year-old achieves near-perfection by sheer hard work. She vows to transform her gawkiness through dance, and refine her skills..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:07Published
|