Pet of the Week - Pizzell

hi i'm chris maynard .

I'm a volunteer with the tupelo lee humane society.

And i am so excited to get to bring one of the sweetest girls i've ever met.

And i didn't even know she was here until this morning.

Her name is pizzell.

She came in after having been abandoned and left in a cage with no water, no food, she was very thin and she's got a neurological problem that impairs the way that she walks but she walks very well considering and just loves everybody.

She loves people.

She's beautiful.

She's about eight years old.

She does have heartworms and needs to be treated but we can do that here at the shelter for free.

And her adoption fee is $50.

So if you if there's something pulling at your heart about her and you just want to come mater you're under no obligation to adopt her but you might want to even come consider fostering her through her heartworm treatment.

But we'd love for her to get to meet you.

Have a good afternoon and thanks a lot and just a footnote to the story, chris said the phones are not working at the shelter.

The best way to reach them is for pizzell or any other animal up for adoption by visiting the tupelo lee humane society's facebook