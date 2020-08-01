Global  
 

Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:44s - Published
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed

Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed

Over 18 people were killed, 123 were injured in a plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode.

Pilot Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe was one of the pilots who died.

Helplines to assist in providing information about passengers were issued.

Airport Control Room - 0483 2719493, Malappuram Collectorate - 0483 2736320, Kozhikode Collectorate - 0495 2376901.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted about the incident and expressed their pain.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rushed Fire and Police Force at Kozhikode airport.

PM Modi spoke to Kerala CM over the phone regarding the crash.

Home Minister ordered National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rush at the airport.

The plane, with 190 onboard from Dubai, split into two while trying to land.

The aircraft overshot the Karipur’s table top runway.

Watch the video for more details.

Pained by plane accident in Kozhikode, says PM Narendra Modi

 "Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," the prime minister..
'One Nation One Health Card' to be reality soon, PM Modi likely to make announcement on August 15

 After the 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme, the Government is now preparing to bring 'One Nation One Health Card' scheme. According to the sources, Prime..
Idukki landslide: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences over deaths due to landslide in Kerala's Idukki and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from..
PM Modi to inaugurate submarine cable connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands on August 10

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation via video conferencing the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and..
14 dead, 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash

14 dead, 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash

At least 14 people on Air India Express died, 123 got injured and 15 received serious injuries, said Malappuram SP to ANI after aircraft coming from Dubai skidded off runway at Kozhikode airport. "We must remember that it is a tabletop runway at Kozhikode. There seems to have been injuries among all the passengers and some of them are unconscious. An NDRF team has been rushed to the spot and should be reaching any time there to join search andrescue operation," said NDRF DG SN Pradhan.

Air India plane skids during landing at Kozhikode airport

Air India plane skids during landing at Kozhikode airport

An Air India Express plane carrying 184 passengers including 10 infants, which was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45 pm today. Air India Express said that there were six crew members on board including two pilots. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Watch: NDRF makes temporary bridge to rescue stranded in Kerala

Watch: NDRF makes temporary bridge to rescue stranded in Kerala

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and volunteers made a temporary bridge to rescue stranded people in Kerala's Meppadi. The video got viral on social media. Several parts of Kerala have been witnessing downpour.

Vikram Chandra on landslides in Kerala, ED Rhea Chakraborty

Vikram Chandra on landslides in Kerala, ED Rhea Chakraborty

Rain wreaks havoc across the nation, after flood-like situation in Mumbai, now 14 people have been lost their lives in a landslide triggered by heavy rain for the last three days in Kerala's Idukki district, while many more are feared trapped. Meanwhile the Sushant Singh Rajput case is getting murkier by the day, the ED today questioned the late actor's former girlfriend in connection with a money laundering charge. Watch the day's biggest headlines on editorji with Vikram Chandra

India plane crash: At least 16 dead, 123 injured after botched landing in Kerala

 A special evacuation flight bringing people home to India who had been trapped abroad because of the coronavirus skidded off a runway and split in two while..
President Kovind celebrates Rakshabandhan with nurses

 During a brief interactive session, the nurses offered rakhis to the President and also narrated their experience in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes

Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes

India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 this year. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. PM Modi thanked Lata and Amritanandmayi on Twitter. President Ram Nath Kovind extended warm greetings to the countrymen. President Kovind celebrared Raksha Bandhan on Monday along with nurses. Home Minister Amit Shah wished people on the occasion. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and shared message for each other. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan penned down a note on sibling bond. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also extended wishes. Meanwhile, a florist in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow made eco-friendly rakhis. In Moradabad, students tied rakhis to trees and prayed for their long life.

Watch: UP cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun dies of Covid-19, tributes pour in

Watch: UP cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun dies of Covid-19, tributes pour in

Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun died of Covid in a hospital in Lucknow. The Technical Education minister tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18 was the only woman cabinet minister in the state. Kamal Rani reportedly had comorbities including diabetes, hypertension and hyperthyroidism. She was MLA from Ghatampur in Kanpur and had been elected to the Lok Sabha twice in the past. She was initially admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital but later had to be shifted to the SGPIMS. Condoling the death of the minister, President Ram Nath Kovind said she was well respected for serving people at the grassroots. PM Modi also tweeted to express condolences. Kamal Rani was among the 18 members inducted in the council of ministers headed by Adityanath on August 21, 2019, the first such reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in March 2017. CM Yogi Adityanath said that she was a very popular leader who always made the common person's interests her priority. Her death comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has crossed 89,000 with more than 1,600 fatalities. Watch the full video for all the details.

Amit Shah condoles deaths in Kerala landslide, says rescue teams to provide all assistance

 "Condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their lives in Rajamalai, Idukki (Kerala) due to landslide. Have spoken to DG NDRF, their team has..
Watch: 8 killed after fire breaks out at a Covid hospital in Ahmedabad

Watch: 8 killed after fire breaks out at a Covid hospital in Ahmedabad

Eight people were killed after a blaze in the wee hours at a private hospital in Ahmedabad. The victims, which include five men and three women, were being treated at the ICU ward of the COVID-19 designated Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area. Fire reportedly broke out around 3.30 am on the fourth floor of the four-storey hospital. Around 40 other COVID-19 patients who were admitted at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city. Shrey Hospital is among the around 60 private hospitals designated as COVID-19 hospitals by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident led by the additional Chief Secretary of the state and a report has to be submitted within 3 days. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) has been announced to the kin of those who died while Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured in the incident. Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted to express his condolences. Watch the full video for all the details.

Kozhikode Crash: Plane splits into two after skidding off runway, pilot dead

 A pilot of the flight is said to have succumbed in the incident. There were 174 passengers, 10 Infants, 2 Pilots and 5 cabin crew on board the flight. Kerala..
Death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 15, CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia

Death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 15, CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia

The death toll rose to 15 in landslide which took place at Rajamala, Idukki district of Kerala on August 07. At least 57 people are still missing. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to kin of the deceased. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is in action at the incident spot. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alert for heavy rainfall for various districts in Kerala.

Kerala gold smuggling case linked with financing of terror organisations: BJP's Muralidhar Rao

Kerala gold smuggling case linked with financing of terror organisations: BJP's Muralidhar Rao

BJP National General Secretary Muralidhar Rao claimed that the Kerala gold smuggling case is also related to the financing network of terrorist organisations and demanded Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation. He said, "The way gold smuggling case has come into light, it is very evident that it is being done in an organised way. And not only smugglers, but officers from Chief Minister's office are also clearly giving them protection. It is also associated with the financing of terrorist organizations therefore we demand CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation."

Kerala gold smuggling case: BJP leaders sit on 18-day hunger strike, demand CM's resignation

Kerala gold smuggling case: BJP leaders sit on 18-day hunger strike, demand CM's resignation

Minister of State of External Affairs V Muraleedharan held a day long hunger strike on August 02 over the Kerala gold smuggling case. BJP leaders will sit on 18-day long hunger strike, from August 1 to 18. Party is demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. The matter had come to light after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. The case is being probed by the National Investigation Agency and Customs.

New book explores complexities of modest fashion

 A new book called "Modesty: A Fashion Paradox," written by Dubai-based fashion writer, Hafsa Lodi, takes a deep dive into the expectations and debate surrounding..
Kozhikode Crash: Plane splits into two after skidding off runway, pilot dead

A pilot of the flight is said to have succumbed in the incident. There were 174 passengers, 10...
Live Updates: 14 including pilot dead, 123 injured in Kozhikode plane crash

Fourteen people including the pilot of the aircraft were killed while 123 when injured when an Air...
Plane skids off runway at Kozhikode; pilot suspected dead, several injured

Plane skids off runway at Kozhikode, pilot suspected dead, several injured

Passenger plane carrying nearly 200 crashes off runway in south India

