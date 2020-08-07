Zen out with this levitating planter — Future Blink Video Credit: Mashable - Duration: 00:46s - Published 6 days ago Keep calm and give this planter two leaves up. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Cyprium News (Zen out with this levitating planter — Future Blink) has been published on CypriumNews - https://t.co/AodOhdJ6S0 https://t.co/o6JXjMy26o 4 days ago Chaves Zen out with this levitating planter — Future Blink https://t.co/GsSAzJtAJ2 via @mashable 4 days ago Hacks Of Life RT @rik_wagter: Zen out with this levitating planter — Future Blink https://t.co/aWvnyGAzhv #tech 4 days ago re[d]fine Zen out with this levitating planter — Future Blink https://t.co/aWvnyGAzhv #tech 4 days ago Alexis Zen out with this levitating planter — Future Blink https://t.co/G8gYGzkksN 4 days ago Mip Phillips Zen out with this levitating planter — Future Blink https://t.co/1szRa0YGzi #tech 4 days ago [email protected].com Zen out with this levitating planter — Future Blink It might look like magic, but the 'LYFE' planter uses magnets… https://t.co/7kLVALAZov 4 days ago Uzzi Ohana Zen out with this levitating planter — Future Blink https://t.co/CMBpOsgkfh 4 days ago