Street vendor surprised with new ice cream cart after being robbed

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:39s - Published
A local ice cream street vendor was robbed of his cart but then a nonprofit stepped in with a generous surprise.

The nonprofit Local Hearts Foundation surprised Bernardo Nuñez with $10,000 and a new ice cream cart."This is a 66-year-old man who has been selling ice cream for over a decade," said Tito Rodriguez, co-founder of Local Hearts Foundation.

