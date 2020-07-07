Street vendor surprised with new ice cream cart after being robbed Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:39s - Published 1 week ago Street vendor surprised with new ice cream cart after being robbed A local ice cream street vendor was robbed of his cart but then a nonprofit stepped in with a generous surprise. The nonprofit Local Hearts Foundation surprised Bernardo Nuñez with $10,000 and a new ice cream cart."This is a 66-year-old man who has been selling ice cream for over a decade," said Tito Rodriguez, co-founder of Local Hearts Foundation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC. Stream Street vendor surprised with new ice cream cart after being robbed instantly.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Matthew Woods @KHenderson_HT Food......just eat loads of great food. Try it all. Churros ( i think thats the speeling) find a Tac… https://t.co/283gCgaJb3 2 days ago HU$$LE RT @localish: Paletero Bernardo Nuñez was robbed of his ice cream cart, then nonprofit Local Hearts Foundation stepped in and surprised the… 4 days ago Parmeet Kaur RT @ABC7Chicago: Paletero Bernardo Nuñez was robbed of his ice cream cart , then nonprofit Local Hearts Foundation stepped in and surprised… 5 days ago

Related videos from verified sources Ice pop vendor left speechless following Chicago family's generous act: 'I don't deserve t



A nearly 70-year-old paletero in Chicago was taken aback by a family’s kind act after they bought all of his paletas —.or Mexican ice pops — so he could go home early and enjoy Father’s Day,.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:28 Published on July 7, 2020