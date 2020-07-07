Street vendor surprised with new ice cream cart after being robbed
Street vendor surprised with new ice cream cart after being robbed
A local ice cream street vendor was robbed of his cart but then a nonprofit stepped in with a generous surprise.
The nonprofit Local Hearts Foundation surprised Bernardo Nuñez with $10,000 and a new ice cream cart."This is a 66-year-old man who has been selling ice cream for over a decade," said Tito Rodriguez, co-founder of Local Hearts Foundation.
