Facebook Extends Work From Home
Facebook Extends Work From Home
Tweets about this

ArrowNetworks

Arrow Networks Facebook Offers Employees $1K, Extends Work From Home Policy to July 2021 https://t.co/QAR7nA5qMR 36 minutes ago

_botiiq

botiiq Facebook extends coronavirus work from home policy until July 2021 - https://t.co/3aBJxHmHVz 49 minutes ago

India_NewsLive

India News Live Facebook extends ‘work from home’ till mid-2021; employees to get USD 1000 extra for buying home supplies https://t.co/w9lT2loRtH 1 hour ago

KaroK

Caroline Cassino 😎 Facebook is letting its employees work from home until July 2021 due to the pandemic https://t.co/AlAi2k3XZS 1 hour ago

joshpr96

Boom Boom If Google and Facebook are working from home until next year, we probably are too... Facebook gives employees $1,0… https://t.co/IWE1kmLEJ7 2 hours ago

AtlantoCeltica

Atlanto Celtica RT @LionBlogosphere: Facebook extends work-from-home to July 2021. Making it more progressive than my employer which has only extended wor… 2 hours ago

YDWANerdCaucus

YDWA Nerd Caucus "Facebook also said it will provide employees with an additional $1,000 to spend on “home office needs.”" https://t.co/c7KVtKNg6A 2 hours ago

MarkusPeschl

Markus Peschl Facebook extends coronavirus work from home policy until July 2021 | TechCrunch https://t.co/0XjSslYuKv 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Something Good: WFH Top Ten [Video]

Something Good: WFH Top Ten

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have the results of a new list that says Pittsburgh is one of the best cities in the U.S. to work from home!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:52Published
Facebook work from home | Remote-working extended till July 2021 | Oneindia News [Video]

Facebook work from home | Remote-working extended till July 2021 | Oneindia News

In a big change spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook said it will allow its employees to work from home till July 2021. The social media giant will also give its staff $1,000 for home office..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published
DWYM: Ohio sales tax holiday [Video]

DWYM: Ohio sales tax holiday

DWYM: Ohio sales tax holiday

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:43Published