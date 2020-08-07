Global  
 

Kerala crash plane had circled the airport
The Boeing 737 aircraft, which had 10 infants on board, was coming in from Dubai when it overshot the runway and split into two.

Air India Express plane crashes in Kerala, killing several

An Air India Express flight coming from Dubai has crash landed at an airport in Kerala, killing...
President Ram Nath Kovind: Deeply distressed to hear about tragic plane crash in Kozhikode

President *Ram Nath Kovind *on Friday said he was deeply distressed to hear about the tragic *plane...
Calicut plane crash: Celebs send prayers

An Air India Express plane has crashed at Calicut airport in Kerala. The plane which was carrying 191...
nyatsumura

☁️🍓猫村 奈津☁️Nekomura Natsu🍓☁️ RT @ndtv: Air India Express Plane Circled Kerala Airport Several Times Before Crash https://t.co/RinAEh0Jbp https://t.co/AuzxAHWNKr 3 hours ago


Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed [Video]

Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed

Over 18 people were killed, 123 were injured in a plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Pilot Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe was one of the pilots who died. Helplines to assist in providing information..

14 dead, 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash [Video]

14 dead, 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash

At least 14 people on Air India Express died, 123 got injured and 15 received serious injuries, said Malappuram SP to ANI after aircraft coming from Dubai skidded off runway at Kozhikode airport. "We..

At least 16 dead after plane skids off runway in India [Video]

At least 16 dead after plane skids off runway in India

An Air India Express flight with 190 people on board has skidded off a runwayand split in two while landing in heavy rain in southern India.

