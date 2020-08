Lawyers For Amber Guyger File Appeal For Lesser Charge Following Murder Conviction Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:37s - Published 6 minutes ago Lawyers For Amber Guyger File Appeal For Lesser Charge Following Murder Conviction Lawyers for former Dallas officer Amber Guyger filed an appeal earlier this week, asking for a lesser charge after she was convicted of murder in the death of Botham Jean. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this BlackKnight85 RT @sanosbo1: THIS IS TOTAL BS😱😱😱Lawyers For Amber Guyger File Appeal For Lesser Charge Following Murder Conviction – CBS Dallas / Fort Wor… 12 minutes ago san THIS IS TOTAL BS😱😱😱Lawyers For Amber Guyger File Appeal For Lesser Charge Following Murder Conviction – CBS Dallas… https://t.co/7LIVwsPHLE 28 minutes ago Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: Lawyers For Amber Guyger File Appeal For Lesser Charge Following Murder Conviction https://t.co/wjaAmL95vN #dallas 33 minutes ago 3rd Coast Sports Head 🇳🇬🇧🇯 RT @CBSDFW: Lawyers for Amber Guyger file appeal for lesser charge following murder conviction https://t.co/n0z7rOhxuJ 1 hour ago CBSDFW Lawyers for Amber Guyger file appeal for lesser charge following murder conviction https://t.co/n0z7rOhxuJ 1 hour ago Rabbi David Mivasair 🔥 Lawyers for police officer who murdered a Black man eating ice cream in his own home file appeal asking for acquitt… https://t.co/sj5kHDJHKQ 2 hours ago