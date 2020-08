Surgeon General and Baltimore public health officials urge Baltimoreans to follow public health guidelines

This comes as Baltimore loosens restrictions on indoor dining and religious gatherings.

Adams addressed Baltimoreans Friday about how they can stop the spread of COVID-19.

ARE URGING THE PUBLIC TO FOLLOW PUBLIC HEALTH GUIDELINES TO HELP STOP THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS. AS INDOOR DINNING RESUMES IN BALTIMORE CITY AT 25% CAPACITY, THE MESSAGE ONCE AGAIN, KEEP YOUR DISTANCE, WASH YOUR HANDS AND REMEMBER, FACEMASKS.

FRESH OFF A TOUR OF A FIELD HOSPITAL AT THE BALTIMORE CONVENTION CENTER FRIDAY, U.S. SURGEON GENERAL JEROME ADAMS URGED BALTIMORIANS TO FOLLOW PUBLIC HEALTH GUIDELINES IN AN EFFORT TO SLOW THE SPREAD OF COVID-19.

We know how to stopthe spread of this disease.

Wedonvaccine.

We donfor a miracle therapeutic.POINTING TO NEW YORK STATE,THE ONE TIME HOT SPOT FOR THEVIRUS AND GOV.

Number one, wash your hands.

Numbertwo, watch your distance,meaning stay at least 6 feetfrom others and avoid crowdedplaces and& Number three, weare facemask.

If we do thesethree things, these 3Wcan get back to school, we canget back to worship, we canget back to watching theOrioles and ravens play.

INADDITION TO FOLLOWING.

HE ALSO URGED THOSE WHO RECOVER FROM THE VIRUS TO DONATE PLASMA TO HELP PEOPLE CURRENTLY FIGHTING THE VIRUS.

HE ALSOURGED THOSE WHO RECOVER FROMTHE VIRUS TO DONATE PLASMA TOHELP PEOPLE CURRENTLY FIGHTINGTHE VIRUS.

RIGHT NOW - BALTIMORE CITY HAS A POSITIVE RATE OF 5-POINT-15 PERCENT - THAT'S HALF A POINT ABOVE THE STATEWIDE AVERAGE.

In recent weeksBaltimore city has beenidentified by the White Housecorona task force as anemerging hotspot.

Communitytransmission here iswidespread and too many of ouryoung people are not heatingthe advice of public healthprofessionals.

BALTIMORE PUBLIC HEALTH COMMISSIONER ALONG WITH THE SURGEON GENERAL SAY IT'S UP TO THE PUBLIC TO FOLLOW HEALTH GUIDELINES OR THEY MAY HAVE TO REVERSE COURSE ON THE LOOSENING RESTRICTIONS.

Wearing a facemask, maintaining 6 feet ofsocial distancing may seemlike an inconvenience but itis a small inconveniencecompared to having to shutthings down.

AS FOR BALTIMORE CITY, THE 25% CAPACITY INCLUDES CHURCH GATHERINGS.

IN BALTIMORE, DAVE DETLIN, WMAR 2 NEWS.

