Lawsuit Against Catholic Diocese Of Pittsburgh Accuses Priest Of Sexual Abuse
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
Lawsuit Against Catholic Diocese Of Pittsburgh Accuses Priest Of Sexual Abuse

Lawsuit Against Catholic Diocese Of Pittsburgh Accuses Priest Of Sexual Abuse

A lawsuit has been filed against the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh alleging that a man was sexually assaulted and raped by a priest when he was an altar boy.

