Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portable printer revolutionizes the way you print
Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Portable printer revolutionizes the way you print

Portable printer revolutionizes the way you print

Print Pods are going to revolutionize how you printPre-order the device on Kickstarter ➡️ https://bit.ly/2XxfcJv

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Print things on the go with this tiny handheld printer — Future Blink [Video]

Print things on the go with this tiny handheld printer — Future Blink

An absolute lifesaver for any last minute things you have to print.

Credit: Mashable     Duration: 00:51Published
Delectable Deals! Check Out These Items You Can Get for Little to Nothing During July! [Video]

Delectable Deals! Check Out These Items You Can Get for Little to Nothing During July!

You know the phrase “Christmas in July”? With these things being available for free in July, it might feel that way! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:00Published