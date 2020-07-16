Maryland opens unique preseason training camp

Last year’s starting quarterback, senior Josh Jackson, is among a handful of players opting out of the season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRESEASON TRAINING CAMPS, OPENING UP ALL ACROSS THE COUNTRY TODAY. MARYLAND IS TRYING TO NAVIGATE THIS NEW FOOTBALL WORLD CHANGED BY CORONAVIRUS WITHOUT THEIR QUARTERBACK FROM LAST YEAR.

LastyearJosh Jackson, among a handfulof players opting out of theseason.

Mike Locksley, TerpsHead Coach: Josh Jackson hasprobably played his lastfootball.

Proud of him beingable to make a tough decision.Leading the quarterback roomnow is redshirt freshman LanceLeGendre.

The big name inlimbo, Taulia Tagovailoa.

Theyounger brother of Dolphinsquarterback Tua, transferringfrom Alabama to Maryland.

HeadCoach Mike Locksley says theprogram should know within acouple days whether the NCAAwill allow him to play thisseason.

Locksley: He has thatinfectious personality thatplayers gravitate to him.Scottie Montgomery, TerpsOffensive Coordinator: Tauliahas tremendous, tremendoushands in the R.P.O.

World andgreat vision, great leadershipability.

Tagovailoa one of 56new players on the Terps.Different faces going througha different sort of camp.Everything affected by COVIDprecautions.

Locksley: Everymember of the team, on thefield or on the sideline, musthave some type of facialcovering.

We have to go in thelocker room in shifts.

Staffand players taking it uponthemselves to be safe*awa*from the field as well,staying in a hotel duringtraining camp.

Jake Funk, Terps Running Back: Ultimately there's an end, as players, to be able to live right off the field and protect ourselves off the field so we don't bring disease into our facility.

Locksley: Ourplayers are well aware, andwethat if one fail we all fail.Before camp started, Locksleymaking headlines, leading thenewly formed NationalCoalition of Minority FootballCoaches.

Locksley: It's about paying forward the opportunities that I've had and wanted to use some of the experiences I've had and some of the people that have helped me get through them, to create this organization.

Locksley and theTerps begin their all- Big Tenschedule on Saturday,September 5 at Iowa.

